Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

SLGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.22.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

