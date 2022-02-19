Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $200.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $644.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXTN shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

