First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FPF opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $26.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,668,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

