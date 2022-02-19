First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FPF opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $26.26.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
