First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.