First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

