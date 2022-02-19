Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,265,297 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,265,297 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $379,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $77.63 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

