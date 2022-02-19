Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $386,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 58.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 86,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

