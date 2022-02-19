Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 323 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $411.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

