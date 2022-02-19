Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $9,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

