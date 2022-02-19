Wellington Management Group LLP Has $404.04 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 727,408 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $404,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of UHS opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

