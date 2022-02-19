Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cable One by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,474.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,441.78 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,615.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,789.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.