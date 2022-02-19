Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $460.18, but opened at $476.00. Pool shares last traded at $448.59, with a volume of 3,938 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.98.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

