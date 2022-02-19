Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

