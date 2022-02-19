Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,825 shares of company stock worth $4,283,310 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

