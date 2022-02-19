Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Trinity Industries worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

