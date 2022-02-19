Pangolin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.89 million and $1.96 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.03 or 0.06840563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.43 or 1.00047056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,583,025 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

