WinCash (WCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $51,159.52 and approximately $84.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.