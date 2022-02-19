Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

