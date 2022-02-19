Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Shares of FDS opened at $403.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.24. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.