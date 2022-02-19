Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

