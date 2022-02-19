LPL Financial LLC Purchases 128,527 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.72% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $70,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

ITM opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

