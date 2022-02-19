LPL Financial LLC Acquires 24,239 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $57,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,123,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average of $299.81.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,961,601. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

