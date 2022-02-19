LPL Financial LLC Acquires 54,164 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $64,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,423,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $466.57 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $375.06 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.57 and a 200 day moving average of $489.70.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

