Capital World Investors Sells 408,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.39% of ACV Auctions worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 383,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $247,650.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.