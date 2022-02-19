Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382,452 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Natixis acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,145,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

TECK opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

