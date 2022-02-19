Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $252,000 Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,296 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.51.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $61.24 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.