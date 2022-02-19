Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Macerich worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,696,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 846,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 57.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,118,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

