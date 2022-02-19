SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

