Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 182.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock worth $3,650,257 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

