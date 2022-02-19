Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $264.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average is $288.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

