Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,578 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 978.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

