Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

