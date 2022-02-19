Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.74 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $93.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

