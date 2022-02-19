Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

