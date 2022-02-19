Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Decreases By 21.2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 216,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPHM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $4.98 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.