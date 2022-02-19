ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.
Shares of MT opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.