ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of MT opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

