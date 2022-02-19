Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NYSE:FRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

