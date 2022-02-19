ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ALLETE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

