Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $745.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

