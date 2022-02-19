IPH Limited (IPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 on March 17th

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st. This is an increase from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
About IPH
