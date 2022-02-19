Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atlas has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Atlas by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

