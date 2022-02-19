$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

