$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.
