KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 2.4%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 49,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 84,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.