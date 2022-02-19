Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

