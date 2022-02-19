Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.46). 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.65.

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

