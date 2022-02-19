Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.46). 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.65.
About Stenprop (LON:STP)
Read More
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.