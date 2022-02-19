Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

