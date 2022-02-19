CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $49.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.
