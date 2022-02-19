CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

