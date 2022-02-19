$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.80 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

