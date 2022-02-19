Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $74.21

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.21.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of REG opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,451,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

