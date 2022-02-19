Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr Sells 227 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$16,487.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,593,966.51.
Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$18,683.74.
Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$71.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
