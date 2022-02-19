DAO Maker Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00005314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $148.67 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.06828341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.46 or 0.99674224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,931,829 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

